Watch: Pretoria filling station robbed

The armed robbery of a Sasol filling station along R101 in Pretoria on the evening of September 18 was captured on CCTV, reports the Centurion Rekord.

According to manager of the garage Kobus Eruin, three men came into the store at 8.50pm to buy cigarettes. “They were asking for cheap cigarettes then suddenly pulled out guns and demanded money,” said Eruin.

He dismissed a claim that the guns were fake, saying there were a CZ and Glock pistols.

The three perpetrators fled on foot with R3 000 cash and cigarettes valued at R1 000.

“We have notified the police and the security company, and were here within 15 minutes, but the three had already fled,” said Eruin.

He said the robbers did not fire a shot, and no one was seriously injured.

“They just slapped the cashiers, who were very cooperative.”

A case of business robbery has been opened.

Wierdabrug police were not immediately available for comment.

– Caxton News Service