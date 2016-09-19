menu
National 19.9.2016 04:49 pm

UPDATE: Lectures to continue at Wits despite protest

ANA
Students protest at Wits University on Monday in protest at looming fee increases and threaten to shut down the institution.

Students protest at Wits University on Monday in protest at looming fee increases and threaten to shut down the institution.

The university says it has beefed up security at its campuses, and its academic programme continues as planned.

Lectures at Witwatersrand University would continue despite students protesting against the looming tuition fee hike, the institution said on Monday.

READ MORE: Wits shuts down as SRC rejects fees announcement

Wits management said it had noted Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s announcement on 2017 fees. The minister said it was up to the universities to determine their fee increment which would, however, be capped at eight percent.

“The university will analyse this and consult with relevant stakeholders before making recommendations to council. The academic programme and all university activities continue as planned. Security has been strengthened and SA Police Service is on standby,” the institution said in a statement.

Wits students halted lectures and prevented vehicles from entering or leaving the Braamfontein campus on Monday, following Nzimande’s announcement. They demanded a moratorium on fees until free higher education was implemented.

Police were stationed at all the campus entrances and kept an eye on the protesting students.

READ MORE: Blade ‘verges on the irresponsible’ on fees for 2017

The university said it respected the rights of those who wanted to protest, provided they did not infringe on the rights of those who wanted to attend lectures. Staff and students were urged to report any disruptions to campus security.

African News Agency (ANA)

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music
Entertainment

WATCH: Pirates players dance to Xitsonga music

readers' choice

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died
Celebrities

Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’
National

‘Police minister’s long list of women he paid lobola for and later ditched’

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed
Celebrities

WATCH: Mandoza’s death confirmed

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas
National

Five facts about Madonsela’s investigation into Zuma, Guptas

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.