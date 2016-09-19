UPDATE: Lectures to continue at Wits despite protest

Lectures at Witwatersrand University would continue despite students protesting against the looming tuition fee hike, the institution said on Monday.

Wits management said it had noted Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s announcement on 2017 fees. The minister said it was up to the universities to determine their fee increment which would, however, be capped at eight percent.

“The university will analyse this and consult with relevant stakeholders before making recommendations to council. The academic programme and all university activities continue as planned. Security has been strengthened and SA Police Service is on standby,” the institution said in a statement.

Wits students halted lectures and prevented vehicles from entering or leaving the Braamfontein campus on Monday, following Nzimande’s announcement. They demanded a moratorium on fees until free higher education was implemented.

Police were stationed at all the campus entrances and kept an eye on the protesting students.

The university said it respected the rights of those who wanted to protest, provided they did not infringe on the rights of those who wanted to attend lectures. Staff and students were urged to report any disruptions to campus security.

