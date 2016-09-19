Gauteng premier, ANC pay homage to Mandoza

On Monday Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the “entire country was saddened” by Mandoza’s passing who he described as one of the great entertainers of our time.

“His dedication and commitment to his craft saw him grow from humble beginnings into a household name. On behalf of the people of Gauteng and the provincial government, I extend our condolences to the family, friends and the entire entertainment industry,” said Makhura.

READ MORE: Danny K heartbroken he won’t be asked ‘where is Mandoza?’ any more

The Nkalakatha hitmaker was from Zola, Soweto. Mandoza, 38, died a day after celebrating his wife Mpho’s birthday.

Makhura said it was “particularly painful” that Mandoza died during Heritage Month when government was celebrating “human treasures and legends” who have made meaningful contribution to the country’s arts sector.

READ MORE: Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Meanwhile the ANC also said it was mourning the passing of the Kwaito music legend.

Party spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, sent “heartfelt condolences” to the Tshabalala family and urged the Arts community to preserve Mandoza’s legacy as he believed the music legend formed part of developing South Africa’s common heritage.

“It is indeed a sad day for all of us in the ANC and no doubt to South Africans at large. We have lost a legend, someone who was a unifying figure because his music was enjoyed by young and old across all races,” Kodwa said.

According to the musician’s wife, Mpho Tshabalala, Mandoza took his last breath at the entrance of Charlotte Maxeke hospital, where she was rushing him to get help following complications with his health earlier in the day.

While plans had been made for him to begin chemotherapy, Mandoza met his untimely death before the treatment could commence as the cancer had spread to his eyes, rendering him blind after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May last year.

ALSO READ: PICTURES: Mandoza’s last, energetic performance

Kodwa said Mandoza’s passing marked an end of an era in the Kwaito genre characterised by its “rough guy” image that was uniquely South African with Mandoza as one of its respected Commanders In Chief.

President Jacob Zuma also extended his condolences to Mandoza’s family on Sunday. The Democratic Alliance extended its condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones as well.

Mandoza began his music career with the outfit formed called Chiskop in 1996 with his three childhood friends, S’bu, Siphiwe and Sizwe.

In 1999, he went solo and released an album called 9115 Zola South, which earned him the 2000 FNB South African Best Newcomer.

After the Y2k hype, he released his best known song, Nkalakatha, produced by well-known music producer Gabi le Roux. Nkalakatha went on to win him the 2001 South African Music Award in both Song of the Year and Best Kwaito Music Album categories.

– African News Agency (ANA)