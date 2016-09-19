Cops clamp down on crime in Uitenhage

More than 171 suspects were arrested over the past weekend, from September 16 to 19, by police in the Uitenhage Cluster during high-density operations conducted this weekend.

In a statement, police report, “The suspects were arrested on charges relating to robbery, attempted murder, housebreaking and theft, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft, possession of suspected stolen goods, etc.”

ALSO READ: President Zuma declares December 27, 2016 a public holiday

There were also 11 suspects who were cuffed for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“A total of 38 traffic fines were issued, valued at more than R19 000. Thirty-one persons were arrested and detained after illegal drugs were found in their possession. A total of 60 fines were issued for other liquor-related crimes.”

The police appealed to members of the public to work with them to reduce crime and provide valuable information that may lead to the arrest of suspects.

ALSO READ: Elderly woman killed after suspects force cloth into her mouth

Details: Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

A tweet of a previous crime operation conducted by Uitenhage police.

#sapsEC Uitenhage #SAPS joined forces with law enforcement agencies yesterday to fight crime. #CrimeMustFall NP pic.twitter.com/APdHuLhSMQ — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 6, 2016

– Caxton News Service