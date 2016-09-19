menu
National 19.9.2016 05:57 pm

Cops clamp down on crime in Uitenhage

Citizen reporter
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Uitenhage Cluster members in the Eastern Cape addressed crime effectively during operations over the past weekend.

More than 171 suspects were arrested over the past weekend, from September 16 to 19, by police in the Uitenhage Cluster  during high-density operations conducted this weekend.

In a statement, police report, “The suspects were arrested on charges relating to robbery, attempted murder, housebreaking and theft, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft, possession of suspected stolen goods, etc.”

ALSO READ: President Zuma declares December 27, 2016 a public holiday

There were also 11 suspects who were cuffed for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“A total of 38 traffic fines were issued, valued at more than R19 000.  Thirty-one persons were arrested and detained after illegal drugs were found in their possession.  A total of 60 fines were issued for other liquor-related crimes.”

The police appealed to members of the public to work with them to reduce crime and provide valuable information that may lead to the arrest of suspects.

ALSO READ: Elderly woman killed after suspects force cloth into her mouth

Details: Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

A tweet of a previous crime operation conducted by Uitenhage police.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Volkswagen celebrates 65 years of building people’s cars 30.8.2016
10 KZN police officers charged with corruption 12.8.2016
Put Gauteng top cop under microscope 5.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.