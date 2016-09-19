Spring rain brings welcome relief

The rainfall experienced by some parts of the country this weekend, September 17 to 18, has come as a relief in the midst of the drought.

Many people in the Kruger National Park tweeted images during and after the rainfall in the area, which has been hard-hit by the drought that has gripped the country since last year.

Earlier this month, The Citizen reported that SA National Parks (SANParks) intended to cull species of certain animals in the park due to the drought and perhaps feed the meat to surrounding communities.

View some of the tweeted images during and after the rainfall in the Kruger National Park over the past weekend:

12:05

Malelane gate after the rain

Tinged by Gillian pic.twitter.com/Cbd8z9Y9AJ — Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) September 19, 2016

11:37

Kumana dam after last night rain

Tinged by Jam pic.twitter.com/3SFCJLu6ps — Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) September 19, 2016

05:55

Rain at letaba

Tinged by Danie pic.twitter.com/DKBa0E78xS — Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) September 19, 2016

06:05

Sabie river from both sides of H10 bridge

Tinged by Colleen pic.twitter.com/0MKkZPzw4n — Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) September 19, 2016

🌧🌧🌧Rain update🌧🌧🌧 Lots of lateral water – near Kruger Tablets

Tinged By Roy and Es pic.twitter.com/eNVdImHKa2 — Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) September 18, 2016

🌧🌧🌧Rain update🌧🌧🌧 Rain fell overnight over most of the region

Lateral water next to Leeupan.

Tinged by Roy & Es pic.twitter.com/jw4QUYJnRA — Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) September 18, 2016

RAIN in Lower Sabie.

Pouring the during the whole night with heavy thunder & still drizzling

Tinged by Petro Roodlt pic.twitter.com/naOxjHDalZ — Kruger Sightings (@LatestKruger) September 18, 2016

Meanwhile the North Coast Courier reported that on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, rainfall figures averaged between 36mm and 68mm over the weekend, with Salt Rock receiving the highest rainfall of about 68mm on Saturday and Darnall receiving 52.2mm from Friday, September 16, to Sunday, September 18, according to the South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) Weather Web.

The Gledhow area received 40.6mm and Maidstone 34.9mm during the same period.

All three areas received the most rain on September 17, with Darnall receiving 50.4mm, Gledhow 38mm and Maidstone 31.9mm.

Salt Rock resident William Howard reported to have measured about 68mm in his garden on September 17, and only 3mm on Sunday.

Also an honorary officer at Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve, Howard said the reserve received 40mm over the weekend, which was “a huge relief for the drought-stricken area”.

The Hazelmere Dam level stood at 63.25 per cent on September 19, which is an increase from 62.4 per cent measured last Tuesday, September 13.

– Caxton News Service