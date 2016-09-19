menu
National 19.9.2016 06:21 pm

Spring rain brings welcome relief

CNS reporter
‏@LatestKruger tweeted this image of the Sabie RIver on both sides of H10 bridge in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Twitter.

‏@LatestKruger tweeted this image of the Sabie RIver on both sides of H10 bridge in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Twitter.

Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve and the Kruger National Park are among the areas that received much-needed rainfall this past weekend.

The rainfall experienced by some parts of the country this weekend, September 17 to 18, has come as a relief in the midst of the drought.

Many people in the Kruger National Park tweeted images during and after the rainfall in the area, which has been hard-hit by the drought that has gripped the country since last year.

Earlier this month, The Citizen reported that SA National Parks (SANParks) intended to cull species of certain animals in the park due to the drought and perhaps feed the meat to surrounding communities.

READ THE FULL STORY: ‘Kruger Park to feed wild animals to hungry humans’

View some of the tweeted images during and after the rainfall in the Kruger National Park over the past weekend:

https://twitter.com/LatestKruger/status/777476135584145409

Meanwhile the North Coast Courier reported that on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, rainfall figures averaged between 36mm and 68mm over the weekend, with Salt Rock receiving the highest rainfall of about 68mm on Saturday and Darnall receiving 52.2mm from Friday, September 16, to Sunday, September 18, according to the South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) Weather Web.

The Gledhow area received 40.6mm and Maidstone 34.9mm during the same period.

All three areas received the most rain on September 17, with Darnall receiving 50.4mm, Gledhow 38mm and Maidstone 31.9mm.

Salt Rock resident William Howard reported to have measured about 68mm in his garden on September 17, and only 3mm on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Cops clamp down on crime in Uitenhage

Also an honorary officer at Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve, Howard said the reserve received 40mm over the weekend, which was “a huge relief for the drought-stricken area”.

The Hazelmere Dam level stood at 63.25 per cent on September 19, which is an increase from 62.4 per cent measured last Tuesday, September 13.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
‘Normal rainfall too early to call’ 19.9.2016
Oh Lord, give us rain! 16.9.2016
SA farmers urged to cultivate drought-resistant plants 15.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.