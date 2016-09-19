menu
Currie Cup XV 19.9.2016 06:24 pm

Springbok players released for Currie Cup duty

Rudolph Jacobs
Willie le Roux of the Springboks scores a try and celebrates during the International match between South Africa and World XV from DHL Newlands Stadium on June 07, 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Luke Walker/Gallo Images)



The Springbok squad for the two remaining Castle Lager Rugby Championship Tests will be announced later in the week.

Malcolm Marx (Xerox Golden Lions), Lwazi Mvovo (Cell C Sharks), Rudy Paige, Trevor Nyakane (both Vodacom Blue Bulls) and Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Western Province) were released to their provinces and can be considered for Currie Cup duty this coming weekend, SA Rugby announced on Monday.

All five players were part of the Springbok squad that returned on Sunday to South Africa after two Castle Lager Rugby Championship Tests away to New Zealand and Australia. The reason for the release of these players is that Springbok management feel they will benefit from additional game or training time.

Furthermore, SA Rugby has requested that the following players not to be considered for Currie Cup duty this week: Faf de Klerk (Xerox Golden Lions), Juan de Jongh (DHL Western Province), Oupa Mohoje (Toyota Free State Cheetahs) and Vincent Koch (Steval Pumas). This is because of the players’ workload up to now, however, the final decision rests with the respective provinces.

The Springbok squad for two remaining Castle Lager Rugby Championship Tests, against the Wallabies on 1 October in Pretoria and the All Blacks on 8 October in Durban, will be announced later in the week.

