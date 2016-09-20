Margate is plagued by issues

Many issues are plaguing the seaside town of Margate and, with school holidays around the corner, it is hoped that the powers that be will tackle them soon, reports the South Coast Herald.

Some of these snags are highlighted, such as the closed Olympic pool and youngsters flocking to the beach for booze binges, smashing bottles and wrecking facilities. These were brought to the attention of Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

Municipal spokesperson Simon April has issued assurances that the municipality was doing its level best to deal with the matter of the Olympic pool. He also confirmed that the satellite operating station manned by their law enforcement section was up and running – though only for specific times at the moment.

Now, the mass exodus of shops spells ‘trouble’ for the town, which is considered to be the coast’s draw card. Shops, aside from drawing people to the town, are supposed to be a ‘hub’ where people can socialise, exchange ideas, trade, learn new skills and do their shopping. But this is not the case for Margate, as many of the shops have shut their doors. Word on the street is that Margate has become a ghost town and is missing that all-important ‘vibe’.

A shop owner stated: “We have seen a 10% decline in visitors every year.”

Another concern is that nothing is being maintained on the beachfront, and visitors are welcomed with broken and missing wooden poles and buildings begging for a lick of paint.

Another setback is the broken toilets in the newly renovated ablution block, coupled with untidy grass areas and an empty ‘kiddies’ pool’.

Margate’s Whale Deck has been vandalised, and the damaged beach walkway is in need of urgent attention.

It is also a daily occurrence to see unsupervised municipal staff lazing around the beachfront, seemingly doing very little.

April said the issue of manning Margate Beach could not be correct, as the municipality knows very well that this beach was one of the most popular beaches within Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

“All I can say is that the challenges or glitches you have mentioned will be investigated and addressed accordingly,” he said.

Those who have invested in the town are desperate for something to be done urgently.

– Caxton News Service