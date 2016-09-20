Alien trees pose a threat on KZN coast

Thirsty alien plantation escapees like pine and gum trees are depriving the KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) South Coast’s natural vegetation of water and are elbowing their way into the last precious patches of our natural coastal bush, reports the South Coast Herald.

South Coast property owner Piet Coetzee, who conscientiously made sure all alien invasive plants were removed from his land after he bought it, has expressed his concern about the number of pines and gums that seemingly thrive undisturbed in many South Coast areas.

According to the Wildlife and Environmental Society of South Africa (Wessa) pines (Pinus patula) and saligna gums (Eucalyptus grandis) are both category two invaders. This means they may only be grown with a permit under controlled circumstances in demarcated areas.

Their seeds germinate easily and they quickly invade grassland, road reserves and forest margins. They elbow out the native plants, transforming the landscape, and they increase the risk of fire.

They are not allowed to be cultivated within 30 metres of the 50-year floodline of watercourses, lakes, dams or wetlands.

Saligna gums, introduced from Australia for timber, shade, firewood and as a pollen source, are voracious water drinkers. They lower water tables, eliminating indigenous plant communities and transforming the landscape. Specific registered herbicides are used to control them.

The patula pines that have become such a nuisance were brought from South America to South Africa, where they were commercially planted for timber.

The good news is that many of these invasive alien trees have already been given their marching orders, thanks to vigilant members of local conservancies.

You can easily remove seedlings and saplings by hand, and mature plants can either be ring-barked or felled. Herbicides are not, therefore, necessary.

According to local conservationist Dave Hallé, who has been involved in pioneering the South Coast’s urban conservancy movement, most of the 16 conservancies and conservation organisations on the South Coast were actively involved in invasive alien plant control and, at one time or another, had actively targeted pines and gums.

A number of the conservancies had worked with contractors who had been willing to remove gum trees at no cost, provided they had been able to retain the felled trees.

“This has resulted in quite a number of problem alien trees and other plants being removed. After years of battling the invaders, we are at last starting to see some result. Invasive aliens are a major problem worldwide and keeping them under control is imperative. If you are worried about the problem of alien plant control, the best thing you can do is to join your local conservancy,” Hallé said.

– Caxton News Service