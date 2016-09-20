menu
Clean-up on after oil spill

Citizen reporter
A clean-up operation is currently under way on a polluted section of the Swartspruit between Isando and the CR Swart Bridge.

The City of Ekurhuleni is monitoring a major oil spill clean-up operation in Kempton Park near the Festival Mall.

This follows a fire at the premises of GUD Holdings on September 8 that resulted in a discharge of significant amounts of lubricating oils into the stormwater system, contaminating a 7km stretch of the Swartspruit River.

“The City of Ekurhuleni has instructed GUD to comply with their obligations under section 28 and 30 of the National Environmental Management Act to clean up the pollution, rehabilitate the affected area and submit a report to the environmental authorities on the cause of the incident. The company has appointed Drizit Environmental to conduct the cleanup operation which is expected to take several weeks. A report on the incident is expected in 14 days.”

Members of the public are requested to avoid contact with the polluted section of the river and to take care when passing the Drizit base of operations at the corner of CR Swart and Kelvin Street in Kempton Park.

“The City of Ekurhuleni will continue to monitor the clean-up operation and will ensure that the company rehabilitates the affected environment to its original condition.”

 

