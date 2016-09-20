menu
National 20.9.2016 07:02 am

Initiative bids to boost maths skills

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: Matric students sit for their first matric exam. Picture Phumlani Thabethe

FILE PICTURE: Matric students sit for their first matric exam. Picture Phumlani Thabethe

The programme involves 41 students from the University of Warwick spending their summer holidays teaching mathematics literacy.

In helping to advance school-level mathematics education, data analytics group Experian South Africa and United Kingdom-based Warwick University have joined forces to participate in Warwick in Africa, a six-week mathematics programme aimed at improving skills.

It is currently under way at secInitiative bids to boost maths skills ondary schools across the country, including in Alexandra and Soweto. It is also being run in Stellenbosch and Limpopo.

The programme involves 41 students from the University of Warwick spending their summer holidays teaching mathematics literacy.

“The programme encourages students to gain a greater grasp of mathematics and build their confidence levels,” said Sarah Walker, development executive for Warwick in Africa.

The programme saw results improving by 57% in 2015.

 

Related Stories
Red List successes, failures 20.9.2016
End of road for Hlaudi 20.9.2016
DA blasts new ‘Censorship Bill’ 20.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.