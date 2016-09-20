Initiative bids to boost maths skills

In helping to advance school-level mathematics education, data analytics group Experian South Africa and United Kingdom-based Warwick University have joined forces to participate in Warwick in Africa, a six-week mathematics programme aimed at improving skills.

It is currently under way at secInitiative bids to boost maths skills ondary schools across the country, including in Alexandra and Soweto. It is also being run in Stellenbosch and Limpopo.

The programme involves 41 students from the University of Warwick spending their summer holidays teaching mathematics literacy.

“The programme encourages students to gain a greater grasp of mathematics and build their confidence levels,” said Sarah Walker, development executive for Warwick in Africa.

The programme saw results improving by 57% in 2015.