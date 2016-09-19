menu
National 19.9.2016 08:30 pm

Allister Sparks dies at 83

Citizen reporter
Veteran Journalist Allister Sparks talks to members of the media, 9 May 2015, at the Boardwalk conference centre in Port Elizabeth. Sparks caused an uproar on social media after listing Hendrik Verwoerd as a smart politician during a tribute to outgoing party leader Helen Zille. Picture: Alaister Russell

Veteran Journalist Allister Sparks talks to members of the media, 9 May 2015, at the Boardwalk conference centre in Port Elizabeth. Sparks caused an uproar on social media after listing Hendrik Verwoerd as a smart politician during a tribute to outgoing party leader Helen Zille. Picture: Alaister Russell

A journalist with one of the longest careers in SA media history lost the fight on Monday morning in Johannesburg.

Celebrated author, journalist and political commentator Allister Sparks died on Monday morning at the Morningside clinic, according to a media statement by his son Michael.

Sparks was 83 and is survived by four sons.

He is best known for editing the anti-apartheid newspaper the Rand Daily Mail when it broke news of an information department scandal in the late 1970s that involved the secret use of government funds to establish a pro-government English-speaking newspaper (the title in question was The Citizen, which was subsequently sold to new owners in the wake of the scandal).

Michael said his father had spent nearly two weeks in hospital with an infection.

He explained that “the old soldier’s body could simply not go on”.

Sparks published his memoirs dealing with six decades in the media, entitled The Sword and the Pen, earlier this year.

News24 is reporting that a memorial is being planned for Friday, October 14, at 11am at the Braamfontein Crematorium.
Related Stories
Gauteng premier, ANC pay homage to Mandoza 19.9.2016
PICTURES: Mandoza’s last, energetic performance 19.9.2016
Celebrities react to Mandoza’s death 18.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.