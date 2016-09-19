All Stars appoint Mabedi as new coach

Mabedi, who worked with Muhsin Ertugral as his assistant at Black Aces last season, will replace Mlungisi “Professor”, who was fired after a poor start to the 2016/17 season.

Igugu leKapa have announced the appointment of former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Greg Etafia as the new goalkeeper coach.

“The club considered several options for the vacant head coach position, but decided Patrick Mabedi was the best fit for Cape Town All Stars,” said All Stars general manager Faeez Dulvie.

“Patrick is an ambitious young coach who is highly qualified, having done his Uefa A and B Licences in Germany. We expect him to bring renewed energy and enthusiasm to the team as we look to turn around a poor start to the campaign.

“Greg Etafia has a huge amount of experience as a goalkeeper in the PSL and, like Patrick, is a young coach keen to make an impact on the game. We are confident they will make a positive impact on the team and welcome them to the club.”

Meanwhile, Dylan Deane will continue as the assistant coach.