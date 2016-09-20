menu
ANCWL blasts young reds in succession spat

Ngwako Modjadji
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini delivers an address during the National Social Work Indaba. (Photo: DoC)

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini delivers an address during the National Social Work Indaba. (Photo: DoC)

Trade union federation Cosatu and some of its affiliates have thrown their weight behind Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The tit-for-tat battle over who should replace President Jacob Zuma as ANC president intensified yesterday after the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) tore into the Young Communist League (YCL), saying it had “verbal diarrhoea”.

This was after the YCL said it would not support any candidates put forward by the ANCWL, the ANC Youth League and Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association.

These three ANC structures are in favour of outgoing chairperson of the African Union Commission Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed Zuma as ANC leader and ultimately as head of the state in 2019.

Trade union federation Cosatu and some of its affiliates have thrown their weight behind Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini said the league refused to be “abused” by the YCL. “They have verbal diarrhoea,” Dlamini said at Luthuli House, Johannesburg. “We are not going to be sidetracked by people who do not know what they want.”

Dlamini said the YCL behaviour showed lack of respect for women.

“They don’t understand the issues of gender,” she said. “They are going on and on exposing themselves. The whole thing has become very personal.”

