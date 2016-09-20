menu
National 20.9.2016 06:50 am

Black business backs Jacob Zuma

Eric Naki
Lawrence Mavundla| Supplied

Lawrence Mavundla| Supplied

He said even if the country had a bad president, Nafcoc would support that person if they had been elected constitutionally.

The oldest black business organisation, the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc), has come out against former foreign affairs director-general and AngloGold Ashanti chairperson Sipho Pityana’s call to boycott foreign trade trips organised by Jacob Zuma and for the president to step down.

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), however, reacting to Pityana’s statements, says it is concerned about Zuma’s behaviour, which it says impacts on investor confidence.

Nafcoc president Lawrence Mavundla said Nafcoc’s long-standing policy has been to work with the government of the day and it would therefore support Zuma.

“We have a wonderful constitution that affords us an opportunity to elect a governing party that gives us a president. Let’s see President Zuma’s term of office go through, because if we use other measures besides the constitutional one to remove him, we say we have no democratic constitution,” Mavundla added.

He said that, as black business and small business, they were in a different situation to white-dominated big business.

“We can’t boycott these overseas travels with the president because we value them as an opportunity to grow as black business. If AngloGold Ashanti can afford to boycott, we as black business can’t afford that luxury,” Mavundla said.

He said even if the country had a bad president, Nafcoc would support that person if they had been elected constitutionally.

Sacci president Vusi Khumalo said they were concerned about investor confidence in the light of current political tensions. Khumalo said while Pityana’s statement had been widely acknowledged, he did not necessarily represent business at large.

“He has his independence and his constituency.

But as he is not our member, we cannot associate ourselves with him. At the same, the president must act in a way to ensure investor confidence is maintained,” Khumalo said. “We want to attract as much investment as possible. The confidence index at the moment is not taking the right direction,” he added.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
Damages bid frozen out 20.9.2016
Burnt schools: no end in sight 20.9.2016
‘Braai season’ meat will hit pocket hard 20.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.