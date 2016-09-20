menu
National 20.9.2016 06:25 am

Burnt schools: no end in sight

Citizen reporter
Vhudzani Secondary School in Vuwani. Picture: Steven Tau

Vhudzani Secondary School in Vuwani. Picture: Steven Tau

The arson attacks on schools, according to spokesperson for the department Naledzani Rasila, continue to be a concern.

The total number of schools burnt in Vuwani, just outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, now stands at 25, with an additional four others damaged, the Limpopo education department confirmed yesterday.

Vuwani has been tense for months leading up to last month’s local government elections amid calls by residents for the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) to reverse its decision to merge their area with Malamulele and other surrounding villages.

The arson attacks on schools, according to spokesperson for the department Naledzani Rasila, continue to be a concern.

“But we believe that residents from different villages will work with law enforcers in apprehending those suspects behind the arson attacks,” he said.

During the early hours of Sunday, three classrooms and a staff room of another school were set alight – this time in nearby Malamulele, an area which was also gripped by violent community protests in 2015, when locals were demanding a municipality of their own.

About six schools were torched during the 2015 unrest in Malamulele, according to Rasila.

“These arson attacks are a serious setback, considering that we still have a backlog to address in terms of refurbishing some schools. In some areas, due to the increasing demand, the department has to build new schools but currently does not have the funds,” Rasila said.

He said the majority of the close to 4 000 schools in the province require intervention in the form of refurbishment.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojalefa said no arrests have been made yet.

“We have deployed our provincial task team to the area to also help with the investigations,” he said.

Related Stories
‘Braai season’ meat will hit pocket hard 20.9.2016
Find answers for ambulance crisis 20.9.2016
ANCWL blasts young reds in succession spat 20.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

Mandoza remembered for music that united us
Celebrities

Mandoza remembered for music that united us

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’
National

Guptas ‘plotting Gordhan’s arrest to take control of PIC’

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.