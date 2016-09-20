End of road for Hlaudi

There are more calls for beleaguered SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng to vacate his position after the Supreme Court of Appeal denied his application for leave to appeal a judgment which found his appointment to the position was irrational.

Yesterday, the court set aside his bid to appeal as invalid.

The court order states: “The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why it should be heard.”

Reacting to the news, Congress of the People (Cope) spokesperson Dennis Bloem urged Motsoeneng to leave his position immediately. “We all know – and Motsoeneng also knows – that he does not have the necessary qualifications to occupy that high office… Motsoeneng’s delaying tactics must come to an end. It is not going to work this time.”

He added that Motsoeneng was wasting taxpayers’ money by “running up and down to all these courts trying to defend himself”.

“Now it is enough. It is time he faces the music.”

Cope called on President Jacob Zuma and Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to respect the constitution and fire Motsoeneng.

The Citizen made several attempts to contact Motsoeneng’s lawyer, Motsoeneng himself and the SABC’s spokesperson – but to no avail as the calls went unanswered.

The DA, which brought the initial application, said the SCA’s decision should see Motsoeneng removed from his position.

“Mr Motsoeneng, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and the SABC have been unsuccessful in almost all courts in which he has sought to keep his job.

“He and his band of protectors now need to abandon this abuse of our judicial system and taxpayers’ money into which millions of rands have already been plundered,” said DA MP James Selfe.

“To petition the SCA for a second time with respect to this matter was in itself an irrational and desperate attempt by the SABC and Minister Muthambi to protect a COO who has all but driven the public broadcaster into the ground.”

In 2012, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found Motsoeneng had fraudulently represented his qualifications when he gained employment at the SABC. She also found his salary had increased from R1.5 million to R2.4 million in one year.

The high court ruling further instructed that he be suspended on full pay and a disciplinary process be instituted against him. Motsoeneng then appealed the application.