WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela

Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has raised eyebrows after she chanted the name of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) recently.

“Amandla! Viva ANC viva! Viva Cosatu viva! Viva [ANC] Youth League viva! Amandla! Viva EFF viva!” said Madikizela-Mandela, to some people in the crowd booing.

Video: courtesy of Xoliswa Salman

Deputy president of the EFF Floyd Shivambu says this is a sign that Madikizela-Mandela supports the EFF.

“Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela said Viva EFF Viva because she acknowledges the economic emancipation movement,” says Shivambu.

This comes after her 80th birthday celebration in which she made political rivals Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema shake hands.

The picture of Malema and Ramaphosa shaking hands with big smiles on their faces, with Madikizela-Mandela between them, really got people talking on social media. The legendary former anti-apartheid activist was celebrating her 80th birthday at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town.

At the event, the deputy president thanked Madikizela-Mandela for bringing them together.

“Mama, thank you for, as you’ve always done, bringing various people together. Even people who may disagree a little bit here or there from time to time. Bringing Patricia de Lille, myself and others in the ANC and Julius and Dali, wow. You are indeed the mother of the nation,” said Ramaphosa.