Pretoria doctor faces charges of fraud and theft

Doctor David Michael Adams, 41, pleaded not guilty to fraud in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Pretoria East Rekord reports

Adams is facing 29 counts for contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and 29 counts of theft.

Department of labour spokesperson Mokgadi Pela said the doctor alleged to have received unlawful payments from the Compensation Fund was arrested in 2010.

At the time of his arrest, the Pretoria resident ran a practice in Lehurutshe, North West.

“Following his not guilty plea, his legal representative read an admission letter before the court, in which Adams admits that on January 19, 2010, he had received an amount of R396 660 from the fund,” Pela said

Adams is out on a bail, and his trial will resume on November 14.

The fund is a public entity under the administration of department of labour, which provides cover to workers injured and/or who contract diseases while at the place of work.

– Caxton News Service