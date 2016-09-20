menu
National 20.9.2016 09:30 am

Pretoria doctor faces charges of fraud and theft

Reitumetse Mahope
Doctor David Michael Adams pleaded not guilty.

Doctor David Michael Adams pleaded not guilty.

He admitted to receiving an amount of R396 660 from the Compensation Fund.

Doctor David Michael Adams, 41, pleaded not guilty to fraud in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Pretoria East Rekord reports

Adams is facing 29 counts for contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and 29 counts of theft.

Department of labour spokesperson Mokgadi Pela said the doctor alleged to have received unlawful payments from the Compensation Fund was arrested in 2010.

At the time of his arrest, the Pretoria resident ran a practice in Lehurutshe, North West.

READ MORE: Gauteng Health dept to pay 1bn in negligence payouts

“Following his not guilty plea, his legal representative read an admission letter before the court, in which Adams admits that on January 19, 2010, he had received an amount of R396 660 from the fund,” Pela said

Adams is out on a bail, and his trial will resume on November 14.

The fund is a public entity under the administration of department of labour, which provides cover to workers injured and/or who contract diseases while at the place of work.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Limpopo doctor accused of raping teen back in court 29.7.2016
Cape Town accountant accused of embezzling millions 20.7.2016
Limpopo bogus doctor granted bail 7.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.