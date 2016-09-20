Hope Zinde’s murder accused son back in the dock

Mark Warona Zinde accused of killing her television personality mother, Hope Zinde, is expected to apply for bail at the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The State is opposing the bail application.

Zinde, 23, appeared briefly in court on Friday, but his bail application was rolled-over to Tuesday at the request of the State.

The State wanted to be granted an opportunity to consult the investigating officer.

Zinde is accused of murdering his mother Hope Zinde, 50, former SABC board member, journalist and television news anchor at their home in Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort Dam near Brits in June.

ALSO READ >> Hope Zinde murdered – son arrested

He is facing a charge of murder and another for possession of illicit drugs.

The accused was referred to undergo psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria following his arrest.

The psychiatric report read in court on September 12, declared that Mark Zinde was fit to stand trial and he was capable of understanding court proceedings. The report further stated that he did not suffer any mental disorder when he allegedly killed his mother.

The defence is disputing part of the psychiatric report.

– African News Agency (ANA)