menu
National 20.9.2016 09:55 am

No classes until arrested students are released – Wits SRC

Steven Tau
Protesting students from Wits University.

Protesting students from Wits University.

Students from the university blocked the institution’s main road and called on others to join their protest action.

Protesting students from Wits University in Johannesburg will later on Tuesday decide on whether to block off the busy M1 highway. Irate students are demanding the immediate release from police custody of some of the protesting students who were arrested and detained at the nearby Hillbrow police station.

Addressing a group of protesting students on Tuesday morning, secretary general of the Students Representative Council (SRC) Fasiha Hassan said they will make sure that no academic activity takes place at Wits until their demands are met. Students made a proposal that all the other classes that might continuing currently be disrupted.

Protests at various institutions of higher learning erupted minutes after Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande announced that it rest with universities to determine tuition fee increases.

Nzimande said the students who would benefit from a zero per cent fee increase are the poor and middle missing students, but students are not happy with some saying such a move would segregate students. Meanwhile police officers and private security officers are keeping a close eye on the protest action at Wits.

Earlier

Holding sticks, students have been calling on others to join the protest action. There is a huge police presence at the main entrance on Enoch Sontonga Road while a police chopper can be seen hovering above the institution.

READ MORE: 10 students arrested at Wits over fees protest

 

IMG-20160920-WA0003

Many universities have said they are yet to make decisions on whether or not there would be tuition increases for 2017.

While Nzimande said a 0% fee increase would only be for poor and ‘missing middle’ students, protesting students have made it clear they want free education for all.

READ MORE: Blade ‘verges on the irresponsible’ on fees for 2017

On Tuesday morning, the protesters were seen near the main entrance.

IMG-20160920-WA0004 IMG-20160920-WA0005

Related Stories
TUT students gather to shut down all campuses 20.9.2016
Students united in rejecting Nzimande’s offer 20.9.2016
Rhodes University welcomes announcement on fee increases 19.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.