National 20.9.2016 10:03 am

Boy, 7, dies after getting stuck in quicksand

CNS reporter
Image courtesy Chance Agrella/Freerangestock.com

The boy was one of a group of young children who were playing near the mine dump and went swimming.

A seven-year-old boy has died after he was submerged in a quicksand-like substance in a dam near the Vlakfontein mine dump, in Tsakane, on the East Rand.

It is believed the boy was one of a group of young children who were playing near the mine dump and went swimming in a dam in the area on Saturday, Brakpan Herald reported.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Wilfred Kgasago said: “One section of the dam apparently contains a dangerous swampy section with cyanide-filled soil.”

“One of the children drowned in the swamp, as he could not extricate himself from the quicksand-like muddy area.

“By the time the child could be removed from the swamp, it was too late, and paramedics certified him dead on the scene,” he added.

Kgasago urged parents to supervise their children.

“Be in the know as to their whereabouts at all times and also inform them of areas that are unsafe to play in.”

– Caxton News Service

