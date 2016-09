Super Rugby Fixtures 2017

Day & Date Match Venues Kick Off (Local) South Africa

ROUND 1

Thursday 23 February Rebels v Blues AAMI Park, Melbourne 19:45 Thu 23 Feb 10:45

Friday 24 February Highlanders v Chiefs TBC 19:35 Fri 24 Feb 8:35

Friday 24 February Reds v Cell C Sharks Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 19:00 Fri 24 Feb 11:00

Saturday 25 February Sunwolves v Hurricanes Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo 13:15 Sat 25 Feb 6:15

Saturday 25 February Crusaders v Brumbies TBC 19:35 Sat 25 Feb 8:35

Saturday 25 February Waratahs v Force Allianz Stadium, Sydney 19:45 Sat 25 Feb 10:45

Saturday 25 February Toyota Cheetahs v Emirates Lions Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein 15:05 Sat 25 Feb 15:05

Saturday 25 February DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls DHL Newlands, Cape Town 17:15 Sat 25 Feb 17:15

Saturday 25 February Southern Kings v Jaguares Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth 19:30 Sat 25 Feb 19:30

ROUND 2

Thursday 2 March Force v Reds nib Stadium, Perth 18:30 Thu 2 Mar 12:55

Friday 3 March Chiefs v Blues TBC 19:35 Fri 3 Mar 8:35

Saturday 4 March Hurricanes v Rebels TBC 17:15 Sat 4 Mar 6:15

Saturday 4 March Highlanders v Crusaders TBC 19:35 Sat 4 Mar 8:35

Saturday 4 March Brumbies v Cell C Sharks GIO Stadium, Canberra 19:45 Sat 4 Mar 10:45

Saturday 4 March Sunwloves v Southern Kings Singapore National Stadium, Singapore 18:55 Sat 4 Mar 12:55

Saturday 4 March Emirates Lions v Waratahs Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg 15:05 Sat 4 Mar 15:05

Saturday 4 March Toyota Cheetahs v Vodacom Bulls Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein 17:15 Sat 4 Mar 17:15

Saturday 4 March DHL Stormers v Jaguares DHL Newlands, Cape Town 19:30 Sat 4 Mar 19:30

ROUND 3

Friday 10 March Chiefs v Hurricanes TBC 19:35 Fri 10 Mar 8:35

Friday 10 March Brumbies v Force GIO Stadium, Canberra 19:45 Fri 10 Mar 10:45

Friday 10 March Cell C Sharks v Waratahs Growthpoint Southern Kings Park, Durban 19:00 Fri 10 Mar 19:00

Saturday 11 March Blues v Highlanders TBC 19:35 Sat 11 Mar 8:35

Saturday 11 March Reds v Crusaders Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 18:45 Sat 11 Mar 10:45

Saturday 11 March Southern Kings v DHL Stormers Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth 17:15 Sat 11 Mar 17:15

Saturday 11 March Toyota Cheetahs v Sunwolves Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein 19:30 Sat 11 Mar 19:30

Saturday 11 March Jaguares v Emirates Lions Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires 18:40 Sat 11 Mar 23:40

BYES: Vodacom Bulls, REBELS

ROUND 4

Friday 17 March Crusaders v Blues TBC 19:35 Fri 17 Mar 8:35

Friday 17 March Rebels v Chiefs AAMI Park, Melbourne 19:45 Fri 17 Mar 10:45

Friday 17 March Vodacom Bulls v Sunwolves Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria 19:00 Fri 17 Mar 19:00

Saturday 18 March Hurricanes v Highlanders TBC 19:35 Sat 18 Mar 8:35

Saturday 18 March Waratahs v Brumbies Allianz Stadium, Sydney 19:45 Sat 18 Mar 10:45

Saturday 18 March Emirates Lions v Reds Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg 17:15 Sat 18 Mar 17:15

Saturday 18 March Cell C Sharks v Southern Kings Growthpoint Southern Kings Park, Durban 19:30 Sat 18 Mar 19:30

Saturday 18 March Jaguares v Toyota Cheetahs Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires 18:40 Sat 18 Mar 23:40

BYES: FORCE, DHL Stormers

ROUND 5

Friday 24 March Crusaders v Force TBC 19:35 Fri 24 Mar 8:35

Friday 24 March Rebels v Waratahs AAMI Park, Melbourne 19:45 Fri 24 Mar 10:45

Saturday 25 March Blues v Vodacom Bulls TBC 19:35 Sat 25 Mar 8:35

Saturday 25 March Brumbies v Highlanders GIO Stadium, Canberra 19:45 Sat 25 Mar 10:45

Saturday 25 March Sunwolves v DHL Stormers Singapore National Stadium, Singapore 18:55 Sat 25 Mar 12:55

Saturday 25 March Southern Kings v Emirates Lions Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth 15:05 Sat 25 Mar 15:05

Saturday 25 March Toyota Cheetahs v Cell C Sharks Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein 17:15 Sat 25 Mar 17:15

Saturday 25 March Jaguares v Reds Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires 18:40 Sat 25 Mar 23:40

BYES: CHIEFS, HURRICANES

ROUND 6 (Daylight Savings finishes in AUS and NZ)

Friday 31 March Highlanders v Rebels TBC 19:35 Fri 31 Mar 8:35

Saturday 1 April Blues v Force TBC 17:15 Sat 1 Apr 6:15

Saturday 1 April Chiefs v Vodacom Bulls TBC 19:35 Sat 1 Apr 8:35

Saturday 1 April Reds v Hurricanes Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 18:45 Sat 1 Apr 10:45

Saturday 1 April DHL Stormers v Toyota Cheetahs DHL Newlands, Cape Town 15:05 Sat 1 Apr 15:05

Saturday 1 April Emirates Lions v Cell C Sharks Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg 17:15 Sat 1 Apr 17:15

Sunday 2 April Waratahs v Crusaders Allianz Stadium, Sydney 16:05 Sun 2 Apr 8:05

BYES: BRUMBIES, JAGUARES, Southern Kings, SUNWOLVES

ROUND 7

Friday 7 April Hurricanes v Waratahs TBC 19:35 Fri 7 Apr 9:35

Saturday 8 April Sunwolves v Vodacom Bulls Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo 14:15 Sat 8 Apr 7:15

Saturday 8 April Highlanders v Blues TBC 19:35 Sat 8 Apr 9:35

Saturday 8 April Brumbies v Reds GIO Stadium, Canberra 19:45 Sat 8 Apr 11:45

Saturday 8 April Cell C Sharks v Jaguares Growthpoint Southern Kings Park, Durban 15:05 Sat 8 Apr 15:05

Saturday 8 April DHL Stormers v Chiefs DHL Newlands, Cape Town 17:15 Sat 8 Apr 17:15

Sunday 9 April Force v Southern Kings nib Stadium, Perth 14:05 Sun 9 Apr 8:05

BYES: Toyota Cheetahs, CRUSADERS, Emirates Lions, REBELS

ROUND 8 (Easter)

Friday 14 April Crusaders v Sunwolves TBC 19:35 Fri 14 Apr 9:35

Saturday 15 April Reds v Southern Kings Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 15:05 Sat 15 Apr 7:05

Saturday 15 April Blues v Hurricanes TBC 19:35 Sat 15 Apr 9:35

Saturday 15 April Rebels v Brumbies AAMI Park, Melbourne 19:45 Sat 15 Apr 11:45

Saturday 15 April Toyota Cheetahs v Chiefs Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein 15:05 Sat 15 Apr 15:05

Saturday 15 April DHL Stormers v Emirates Lions DHL Newlands, Cape Town 17:15 Sat 15 Apr 17:15

Saturday 15 April Vodacom Bulls v Jaguares Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria 19:30 Sat 15 Apr 19:30

BYES: FORCE, HIGHLANDERS, Cell C Sharks, WARATAHS

ROUND 9 (Anzac Day Weekend)

Friday 21 April Hurricanes v Brumbies TBC 19:35 Fri 21 Apr 9:35

Friday 21 April Emirates Lions v Jaguares Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg 19:00 Fri 21 Apr 20:00

Saturday 22 April Highlanders v Sunwolves TBC 17:15 Sat 22 Apr 7:15

Saturday 22 April Crusaders v DHL Stormers TBC 19:35 Sat 22 Apr 9:35

Saturday 22 April Waratahs v Southern Kings Allianz Stadium, Sydney 19:45 Sat 22 Apr 11:45

Saturday 22 April Force v Chiefs nib Stadium, Perth 19:55 Sat 22 Apr 13:55

Saturday 22 April Vodacom Bulls v Toyota Cheetahs Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria 17:15 Sat 22 Apr 17:15

Saturday 22 April Cell C Sharks v Rebels Growthpoint Southern Kings Park, Durban 19:30 Sat 22 Apr 19:30

BYES: BLUES, REDS

ROUND 10

Friday 28 April Highlanders v DHL Stormers 19:35 Fri 28 Apr 9:35

Saturday 29 April Chiefs v Sunwolves 19:35 Sat 29 Apr 9:35

Saturday 29 April Reds v Waratahs Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 19:45 Sat 29 Apr 11:45

Saturday 29 April Force v Emirates Lions nib Stadium, Perth 19:55 Sat 29 Apr 13:55

Saturday 29 April Toyota Cheetahs v Crusaders Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein 17:15 Sat 29 Apr 17:15

Saturday 29 April Southern Kings v Rebels Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth 19:30 Sat 29 Apr 19:30

Saturday 29 April Jaguares v Cell C Sharks Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires 18:40 Sat 29 Apr 23:40

Sunday 30 April Brumbies v Blues GIO Stadium, Canberra 16:05 Sun 30 Apr 8:05

BYES: Vodacom Bulls, HURRICANES

ROUND 11

Friday 5 May Hurricanes v DHL Stormers TBC 19:35 Fri 5 May 9:35

Friday 5 May Toyota Cheetahs v Highlanders Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein 19:00 Fri 5 May 19:00

Saturday 6 May Rebels v Emirates Lions AAMI Park, Melbourne 15:00 Sat 6 May 7:00

Saturday 6 May Chiefs v Reds TBC 19:35 Sat 6 May 9:35

Saturday 6 May Waratahs v Blues Allianz Stadium, Sydney 19:45 Sat 6 May 11:45

Saturday 6 May Cell C Sharks v Force Growthpoint Southern Kings Park, Durban 15:05 Sat 6 May 15:05

Saturday 6 May Vodacom Bulls v Crusaders Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria 17:15 Sat 6 May 17:15

Saturday 6 May Jaguares v Sunwolves Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires 18:40 Sat 6 May 23:40

BYES: BRUMBIES, Southern Kings

ROUND 12

Friday 12 May Blues v Toyota Cheetahs TBC 19:35 Fri 12 May 9:35

Friday 12 May Brumbies v Emirates Lions GIO Stadium, Canberra 19:45 Fri 12 May 11:45

Saturday 13 May Crusaders v Hurricanes TBC 19:35 Sat 13 May 9:35

Saturday 13 May Rebels v Reds AAMI Park, Melbourne 19:45 Sat 13 May 11:45

Saturday 13 May Vodacom Bulls v Highlanders Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria 15:05 Sat 13 May 15:05

Saturday 13 May Southern Kings v Cell C Sharks Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth 17:15 Sat 13 May 17:15

Saturday 13 May Jaguares v Force Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires 18:40 Sat 13 May 23:40

BYES: CHIEFS, DHL Stormers, SUNWOLVES, WARATAHS

ROUND 13

Friday 19 May Chiefs v Crusaders TBC 19:35 Fri 19 May 9:35

Friday 19 May DHL Stormers v Blues DHL Newlands, Cape Town 19:00 Fri 19 May 19:00

Saturday 20 May Hurricanes v Toyota Cheetahs TBC 19:35 Sat 20 May 9:35

Saturday 20 May Force v Highlanders nib Stadium, Perth 17:45 Sat 20 May 11:45

Saturday 20 May Sunwolves v Cell C Sharks Singapore National Stadium, Singapore 19:55 Sat 20 May 13:55

Saturday 20 May Southern Kings v Brumbies Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth 15:05 Sat 20 May 15:05

Saturday 20 May Emirates Lions v Vodacom Bulls Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg 17:15 Sat 20 May 17:15

Sunday 21 May Waratahs v Rebels Allianz Stadium, Sydney 16:05 Sun 21 May 8:05

BYES: JAGUARES, REDS

ROUND 14

Friday 26 May Blues v Chiefs TBC 19:35 Fri 26 May 9:35

Friday 26 May Reds v Force Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 19:45 Fri 26 May 11:45

Saturday 27 May Sunwolves v Toyota Cheetahs Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo 14:15 Sat 27 May 7:15

Saturday 27 May Highlanders v Waratahs TBC 19:35 Sat 27 May 9:35

Saturday 27 May Rebels v Crusaders AAMI Park, Melbourne 19:45 Sat 27 May 11:45

Saturday 27 May Vodacom Bulls v Hurricanes Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria 15:05 Sat 27 May 15:05

Saturday 27 May Cell C Sharks v DHL Stormers Growthpoint Southern Kings Park, Durban 17:15 Sat 27 May 17:15

Saturday 27 May Jaguares v Brumbies Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires 18:40 Sat 27 May 23:40

Sunday 28 May Emirates Lions v Southern Kings Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg 14:30 Sun 28 May 14:30

ROUND 15 (AUS and NZ only)

Friday 2 June Blues v Reds TBC 19:35 Fri 2 Jun 9:35

Saturday 3 June Crusaders v Highlanders TBC 14:35 Sat 3 Jun 4:35

Saturday 3 June Chiefs v Waratahs TBC 17:05 Sat 3 Jun 7:05

Saturday 3 June Brumbies v Rebels GIO Stadium, Canberra 19:45 Sat 3 Jun 11:45

Saturday 3 June Force v Hurricanes nib Stadium, Perth 19:55 Sat 3 Jun 13:55

ROUND 16 (NZC Only)

Friday 9 June Hurricanes v Chiefs TBC 19:35 Fri 9 Jun 9:35

BYES: BLUES, CRUSADERS, HIGHLANDERS

Round 15 (SA1 and SA2 only)

Friday 30 June Jaguares v Southern Kings Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires 20:05 Sat 1 Jul 1:05

Saturday 1 July Emirates Lions v Sunwolves Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg 14:30 Sat 1 Jul 14:30

Saturday 1 July Toyota Cheetahs v DHL Stormers Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein 15:05 Sat 1 Jul 15:05

Saturday 1 July Cell C Sharks v Vodacom Bulls Growthpoint Southern Kings Park, Durban 17:15 Sat 1 Jul 17:15

ROUND 16 (AC, SA1 and SA 2 only)

Friday 7 July Reds v Brumbies Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane 19:45 Fri 9 Jul 11:45

Friday 7 July Force v Rebels nib Stadium, Perth 19:55 Fri 9 Jul 13:55

Saturday 8 July Waratahs v Jaguares Allianz Stadium, Sydney 19:45 Sat 10 Jul 11:45

Saturday 8 July Vodacom Bulls v Southern Kings Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria 17:15 Sat 10 Jul 17:15

Saturday 8 July DHL Stormers v Sunwolves DHL Newlands, Cape Town 19:30 Sat 10 Jul 19:30

BYES: Toyota Cheetahs, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks

ROUND 17

Friday 14 July Highlanders v Reds TBC 19:35 Fri 14 Jul 9:35

Friday 14 July Rebels v Jaguares AAMI Park, Melbourne 19:45 Fri 14 Jul 11:45

Friday 14 July Southern Kings v Toyota Cheetahs Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth 19:00 Fri 14 Jul 19:00

Saturday 15 July Sunwolves v Blues Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Tokyo 12:05 Sat 15 Jul 5:05

Saturday 15 July Chiefs v Brumbies TBC 17:15 Sat 15 Jul 7:15

Saturday 15 July Hurricanes v Crusaders TBC 19:35 Sat 15 Jul 9:35

Saturday 15 July Force v Waratahs nib Stadium, Perth 19:55 Sat 15 Jul 13:55

Saturday 15 July Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions Growthpoint Southern Kings Park, Durban 17:15 Sat 15 Jul 17:15

Saturday 15 July Vodacom Bulls v DHL Stormers Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria 19:30 Sat 15 Jul 19:30

