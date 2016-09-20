menu
Local News 20.9.2016 09:38 am

Chiefs star set to become an agent

Phakaaathi Reporter
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs (Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

kaizer Chiefs’ midfield strongman Willard Katsande looks to have already started planning for life after football.

Sources have revealed to Phakaaathi that the man fondly knowm as Salt and Vinegar to Amakhosi fans is likely to become a player agent once he hangs up his boots.

“Katsande has already got teams for many of his Zimbabwean compatriots in the PSL (Premier Soccer League).

He is the one believed to have recommended the former Chicke Inn duo of Michele Katsvairo and Chirambadare to Chiefs, and has been phoning a few team scouts to recommens some Zimbabwean players,” said one source.

The 30-year-old Katsande has few years to go before he retires and has made a name for himself with solid and consistent performances over the past few years.

