Lesufi welcomes Safa’s decision to halt Swallows games

“What Safa did is a good thing because it helps us as Moroka Swallows to solve our problems internally. But I want to assure the loving supporters of this team that the club will never die on our watch because it is a very important team that is supported by many people,” he told Ukhozi FM.

Trouble seems to follow former Absa Premiership giants Moroka Swallows who are now second division campaigners.

The embattled team have been suspended in the ABC Motsepe League following an ownership battle.

A source has told Phakaaathi that the team’s new owners are in a bitter battle with minority shareholders.

“When the new owners took over, they promised the minority shareholders they would run the second division entity while they took charge of the Absa Premiership team that would have been registered as Swallows FC. But after the deal to buy Free State Stars’ Premiership status fell through, the new owners came back and that is when trouble started,” explained the source.

He added that the new owners then registered a different team with the ABC, while the minority shareholders also registered another, forcing the semi-professional league organisers to suspend the team. Swallows were supposed to begin their campaign two weeks ago but are yet to kick a ball.