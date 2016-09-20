menu
National 20.9.2016 10:21 am

Motsoeneng to report to work but not as COO – lawyer Majavu

Citizen reporter
SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Michel Bega

SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Michel Bega

Motsoeneng’s lawyer says now it’s up to the public broadcaster to decide whether to fire him or challenge the SCA ruling.

Beleaguered SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng will report for duty on Tuesday but not in his capacity as COO, according to his lawyer Zola Majavu.

READ MORE: End of road for Hlaudi

Speaking to eNCA on Monday night, Majavu said his client respected the judiciary and the rule of law following the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) decision to uphold the Western Cape High Court’s judgment that Motsoeneng’s appointment by Communications Minister Faith Muthambi was irrational and should be set aside.

“I have made that clear to him. He understands it. I said [he should] go report for duty. Let the employer indicate what they are going to do with your continued employment there. The appointment that was set aside was made by the SABC board with the concurrence of the minister,” Majavu said.

He said he was yet to receive instructions from Motsoeneng on whether or not to appeal the judgment at the Constitutional Court. However, he advised him the case might fail in the country’s highest court.

READ MORE: Motsoeneng denied leave to appeal in bid to keep his job

Majavu also said he had written to the public broadcaster’s board on the judgment, and it had to decide whether or not to terminate Motsoeneng’s contract.

“He has instructed me to write to the SABC to say: ‘The judgment is out. What is your take?

“The next step would be determined by what the board decides. He is the employee of the SABC.

Majavu said Motsoeneng did not appoint himself.

“Let those who made decision decide what to do. In my letter‚ I said ‘give us a response as matter of extreme urgency’. It is up to the employer‚ He will go there and tender his services.”

Related Stories
End of road for Hlaudi 20.9.2016
Motsoeneng denied leave to appeal in bid to keep his job 19.9.2016
Brits court postpones Hope Zinde’s son bail application 16.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.