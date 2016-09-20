Motsoeneng to report to work but not as COO – lawyer Majavu

Beleaguered SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng will report for duty on Tuesday but not in his capacity as COO, according to his lawyer Zola Majavu.

Speaking to eNCA on Monday night, Majavu said his client respected the judiciary and the rule of law following the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) decision to uphold the Western Cape High Court’s judgment that Motsoeneng’s appointment by Communications Minister Faith Muthambi was irrational and should be set aside.

“I have made that clear to him. He understands it. I said [he should] go report for duty. Let the employer indicate what they are going to do with your continued employment there. The appointment that was set aside was made by the SABC board with the concurrence of the minister,” Majavu said.

He said he was yet to receive instructions from Motsoeneng on whether or not to appeal the judgment at the Constitutional Court. However, he advised him the case might fail in the country’s highest court.

Majavu also said he had written to the public broadcaster’s board on the judgment, and it had to decide whether or not to terminate Motsoeneng’s contract.

“He has instructed me to write to the SABC to say: ‘The judgment is out. What is your take?

“The next step would be determined by what the board decides. He is the employee of the SABC.

Majavu said Motsoeneng did not appoint himself.

“Let those who made decision decide what to do. In my letter‚ I said ‘give us a response as matter of extreme urgency’. It is up to the employer‚ He will go there and tender his services.”