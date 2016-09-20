menu
National 20.9.2016 10:56 am

TUT students gather to shut down all campuses

Rorisang Kgosana
TUT students barricade parts of Nelson Mandela Drive in the Pretoria CBD.

TUT students waved placards and shouted ‘free education for all’ in their rejection of government’s tuition fees decision.

Hundreds of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students gathered at the Tut Arcadia Campus to discuss the shutting down of all campuses.

They sang struggle songs and songs against the “agenda of the capitalist”.

The students said they did not agree with the Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s announcement on Monday.

Nzimande said there would be no fee increases for the “missing middle” and those funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

But students waved placards saying “free education for all”.

They said Blade had abandoned his responsibilities when he said universities must increase fees.

“We are going to shut down the main campus and tell them, this is our education they’re playing with.”

