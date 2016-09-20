TUT students gather to shut down all campuses

Hundreds of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students gathered at the Tut Arcadia Campus to discuss the shutting down of all campuses.

READ MORE: Protest at Wits continues over arrested students

They sang struggle songs and songs against the “agenda of the capitalist”.

The students said they did not agree with the Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s announcement on Monday.

Nzimande said there would be no fee increases for the “missing middle” and those funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

But students waved placards saying “free education for all”.

TUT students want to stop academic work today. "Blade has abandoned his responsibilities and says universities must increase fees." — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) September 20, 2016

READ MORE: Students united in rejecting Nzimande’s offer

They said Blade had abandoned his responsibilities when he said universities must increase fees.

“We are going to shut down the main campus and tell them, this is our education they’re playing with.”