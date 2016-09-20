Five ‘rhino poachers’ arrested in Limpopo

Five suspects have been arrested on charges of being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as conspiracy to commit rhino poaching at a game farm in Gravelotte, outside Phalaborwa, Limpopo, reports the Letaba Herald.

The suspects, aged between 32 and 50 years old, are from Witbank, in Mpumalanga, Nkowankowa, outside Tzaneen, and one is from Mozambique.

They were found in possession of a .375 hunting rifle with a silencer, nine .375 rounds of ammunition and a .357 revolver with 25 rounds of ammunition. An axe and nine cellphones were also found in the suspects’ possession. The car they were travelling in had a Gauteng registration number.

Police said the suspects would appear before the Namakgale Magistrates’ Court, and police investigations are continuing.

– Caxton News Service