13 questions ‘MPs won’t ask Dudu Myeni’

National convener of Black First Land First (BLF) Andile Mngxitama has tabled a list of questions he believes members of parliament (MPs) won’t ask chairperson of South African Airways (SAA) Dudu Myeni during a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

Myeni will be presenting the airline’s financial report to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Finance on Tuesday.

Mngxitama, who believes Myeni is unjustly attacked, says the embattled chairperson is attacked for demanding transformation in “the highly contested lucrative state owned entity (SOE)”.

“Members of Parliament shall not ask the questions that could help society understand why Myeni is under attack,” said the BLF leader.

Here are the questions Mngxitama thinks MPs won’t ask Myeni:

1. Is it true that Coleman Andrews sold all the SAA aircraft to foreign companies and then leased them back to SAA through foreign-owned businesses? Is this why you have been called corrupt when you called for the establishment of a South African leasing company?

2. It is true that the same Coleman Andrews was given a R200 million handshake?

3. SAA has never been profitable since after the tenure of Coleman Andrews, explain why is this the case? Is it true that the impact of his tenure continue to haunt the SAA?

4. Is it true that the SAA submitted the annual financial statement (AFS) to Treasury last September? To this end is it also true that it is Treasury which has delayed providing the guarantees and thereby delayed the issuance of the AFS? Why are you and not the Treasury being persecuted for the late issuance of the AFS?

5. Are the guarantees given to the SAA a financial donation or a mere piece of paper to go and seek credit from lenders? Why is the SAA not given cash guarantees like some state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are?

6. What have you done to break the debt circle of the SAA? Why has Treasury rejected the debt consolidation proposal you presented which would have ended the financial woes of the SAA?

7. Are media reports true that you discovered, among other things, that R100 million was being stolen from SAA monthly? What have you done about this?

9. Why is 98% of the SAA annual procurement budget of R24 billion given to white companies? This means that twenty-two years after democracy SAA gives black businesses only 2% of its procurement budget – why is this the case?

10. Is it true that at least three new board members are linked to companies in which Pravin Gordhan has shares? Is this not a clear case of conflict of interest?

11. Is it true that the “evergreen agreement” with white pilots is a scheme to systematically loot the SAA? Explain the list of perks given under the said agreement and compare these with other airlines. Who signed the deal (“evergreen agreement”) and who is stopping the Board from ending this unethical agreement?

12. What is blocking the training and emergence of Black pilots? Why are pilot cadets controlled by white pilots in private companies?

13. Why doesn’t the SAA have a CEO? Has the previous Board not already completed the process of hiring one, so why the delay?