Jessica Nkosi returns to Our Perfect Wedding

After her short stint on Our Perfect Wedding, holding it down for Thembisa Mdoda, Jessica Nkosi returns as the host of Mzansi’s popular wedding show.

Jessica Nkosi became the viewers’ favourite after presenting a couple of episodes.

“It is a great privilege to be part of such a huge production. Our Perfect Wedding is the main course on Mzansi Magic’s Sunday viewing, and as someone who loves weddings, love, décor and beautiful things, I cannot wait to be part of this experience from the beginning to the end,” says Nkosi.

As from the October 9, 2016, the well-known actress famous for her role as Qondi on Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Isibaya will be joining the show for 13 weeks.

“We are excited that Jessica Nkosi will be joining the show to usher couples to the altar, but don’t be shocked if you see Thembisa Mdoda at your wedding, as she remains part of Mzansi Magic family,” says Nondumiso Mabece, head of PR at Mzansi Magic.