National 20.9.2016 12:36 pm

One dead and four injured in taxi shootout

Teboho Seabelo/More Love Mafu
ER24 paramedics helping passengers at the crime scene on the N12 West.

A shootout occurred on the N12 West near Daveyton on Tuesday morning.

Though it is unclear at this stage how many suspects were involved in the incident nor the cause of the shooting, ER24 in a statement said it appeared the people were travelling in a taxi when one or more suspects opened fire, according African Reporter.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be several bullet holes in the taxi.

“Two patients were airlifted to hospital, and two were transported to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment,” ER24 spokesperson Chitra Bodasing Harduth said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident.

“The taxi was from Mozambique carrying 15 passengers. Six people where shot at, of whom one died on the scene, and some were transported by ambulance to the hospital and the critical one airlifted,” Masondo told The Citizen.

He added: “Other passengers were treated for shock and minor injuries, and the police are busy taking statements from them.”

He further mentioned a case of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery has been opened, and urged members of the community who had any leads to contact the nearest police station.

– Caxton News Service

