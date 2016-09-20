Mwanza hopes Zesco beat Sundowns again  

Mwanza scored a brace against Sundowns in the first leg to ensure a victory for Zesco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia last Saturday.

“It’s my duty, it’s my job to score as a striker. We know Sundowns because they have been coming here to play friendly games with us, they are strong and a very good team. We are going there (Pretoria) to score. We won’t say they have scored an away goal and we allow them to beat us in their back yard, we will go at them, we hope we score, we need to get to the final. It’s not easy to score against them (Sundowns), but will try our best.”

The game is set to take place at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.