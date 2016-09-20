Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema slated Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Sdumo Dlamini on Tuesday as a clown.

“I’m sorry Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, I still can’t comprehend how he outmaneuvered seasoned unionist like @Zwelinzima1 and @IrvinJimSA,” wrote Malema in an expression of disbelief at how the likes of Dlamini, a former nurse, could have apparently outplayed former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) leader Irvin Jim.

I'm sorry Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, I still can't comprehend how he outmaneuvered seasoned unionist like @Zwelinzima1 and @IrvinJimSA — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 20, 2016

The biggest federation in South Africa caused shock waves in South African politics when it suspended Vavi and Cosatu’s then biggest affiliate, Numsa. Numsa’s expulsion arose from its decision not to support the ANC in the general elections in 2014, and Vavi was expelled from the federation after he denounced Numsa’s expulsion.

Also read: Why was Vavi expelled by Cosatu?

Although the EFF leader believes this was due to Dlamini’s leadership, Vavi thinks this is not so. Vavi believes his and Numsa’s expulsions were as a result of the ANC and SA Communist Party’s (SACP’s) “dominant factions, not Sdumo”.

He responded to Malema by writing: “We were outmaneuvered by the state led by ANC & SACP dominant factions not Sidumo! That’s what we were dealing with.

“It is the ANC and SACP that destroyed the unity of workers. But then check how fast graying are those who were used.”

We were outmaneuvered by the state led by ANC & SACP dominant factions not Sidumo! That's what we were dealing with https://t.co/V0tc7TGjJc — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) September 20, 2016

It is the ANC and SACP that destroyed the unity of workers. But then check how fast graying are those who were used https://t.co/V0tc7TGjJc — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) September 20, 2016

Vavi is planning to launch a new federation to counter Cosatu, which the veteran unionist believes has failed to address the needs of South African workers.

Meanwhile, leading to the elective conference, Cosatu is expected to throw its support behind deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. The federation’s central committee is meeting on Tuesday and, at that gathering, will make its preferred candidate for the ANC presidency known.

READ MORE: Cosatu to back Ramaphosa for ANC presidency