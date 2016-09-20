menu
National 20.9.2016 01:31 pm

Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, Malema tells Vavi and Irvin Jim

Citizen reporter
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. (File photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. (File photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)

Vavi, however, lays the blame for his expulsion at the door of the ANC and SACP, not the Cosatu president.

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema slated Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Sdumo Dlamini on Tuesday as a clown.

“I’m sorry Sdumo Dlamini is clownish, I still can’t comprehend how he outmaneuvered seasoned unionist like @Zwelinzima1 and @IrvinJimSA,” wrote Malema in an expression of disbelief at how the likes of Dlamini, a former nurse, could have apparently outplayed former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) leader Irvin Jim.

The biggest federation in South Africa caused shock waves in South African politics when it suspended Vavi and Cosatu’s then biggest affiliate, Numsa. Numsa’s expulsion arose from its decision not to support the ANC in the general elections in 2014, and Vavi was expelled from the federation after he denounced Numsa’s expulsion.

Also read: Why was Vavi expelled by Cosatu?

Although the EFF leader believes this was due to Dlamini’s leadership, Vavi thinks this is not so. Vavi believes his and Numsa’s expulsions were as a result of the ANC and SA Communist Party’s (SACP’s) “dominant factions, not Sdumo”.

He responded to Malema by writing: “We were outmaneuvered by the state led by ANC & SACP dominant factions not Sidumo! That’s what we were dealing with.

“It is the ANC and SACP that destroyed the unity of workers. But then check how fast graying are those who were used.”

Vavi is planning to launch a new federation to counter Cosatu, which the veteran unionist believes has failed to address the needs of South African workers.

Meanwhile, leading to the elective conference, Cosatu is expected to throw its support behind deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. The federation’s central committee is meeting on Tuesday and, at that gathering, will make its preferred candidate for the ANC presidency known.

READ MORE: Cosatu to back Ramaphosa for ANC presidency

Related Stories
WATCH: Viva, EFF viva! chants Winnie Mandela 20.9.2016
ANCWL against early conference, confident a woman can succeed Zuma 19.9.2016
Cosatu to back Ramaphosa for ANC presidency 19.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.