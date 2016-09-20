SuperSport confirm venue change for Stars game

“The application was made to assist Tshwane neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns, who found themselves without a booked stadium for their crucial Caf Champions League semifinal tie against Zesco United of Zambia,” read a statement issued by SuperSport.

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews said his team was under no obligation to relinquish their booking of Lucas Moripe for their fixture to make way for the Sundowns game but felt it was the “right” thing to do for their cross-field rivals.

“I can’t pretend that we are happy about the situation, as it is disruptive to our coach’s plans, our players, our supporters, our sponsors and our budget. But sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture, and we truly want to support Sundowns in their quest for African glory, which will benefit the standing of the PSL as a whole and maybe mean additional qualifying spots down the line.

“We hope our gesture gives them the added extra to reach the final, where they can fly the SA flag high.”

SuperSport and Stars will now play at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on the same date and time.

Fans who had already purchased tickets for Lucas Moripe stadium will be afforded the opportunity to use the very same ticket to gain entry at the Ethekwini venue.