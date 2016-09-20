menu
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

More Love Mafu
As the rainbow nation complimented her beauty, speculations surfaced indicating that plastic surgery, skin bleaching and botox were possibly done to her face.

Celebrating her 80th birthday a week ago, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had social media abuzz with questions on whether she had done cosmetic surgery, as she looked 20 years younger than her celebrated years.

Her daughter, Zindziswa, took up her defence on Twitter, dissing the rumours saying, “Its Pure African beauty, no injections or fillers.”

Her granddaughter also took the battle to Instagram.

“This is us last night talking about all the rumours regarding the plastic surgery, skin bleaching and Botox she’s supposedly had done!!! The memes circulating too, she finds those as ridiculously funny as the gossip! In the words of my mother/Queen in law, Maman Regine, ‘get a life.’,” Zoleka wrote.

Speaking to Sunday Times a few weeks ago, Madikizela-Mandela didn’t take credit for her ageless beauty and told the journalist that it was out of her hands.

“How would I judge myself?” she asked the journalist. “I could not know the secret that lies in my own beauty. There is no intentional effort on my part to look younger than my peers. It has to do with my genes,” she quipped.

“When my father passed on he still had pitch-black hair and this was at 75. Not one single grey hair. He had 11 children and still at the age he died [was] as straight as a telephone pole.”

 

 

