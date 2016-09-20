menu
World 20.9.2016 12:36 pm

Trump, Clinton compete to meet top leaders in New York

AFP
Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton (left) and Republican hopeful Donald Trump are hoping to secure big wins in the New York presidential primary

Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton (left) and Republican hopeful Donald Trump are hoping to secure big wins in the New York presidential primary

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met Egypt’s president in New York on Monday as the two US presidential candidates tried to bolster their diplomatic credentials at the United Nations.

Democratic standard-bearer Clinton said last week that she would meet Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, along with leaders from Japan and Ukraine on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

She spent more than an hour locked in private discussions with the Egyptian leader, with aides later saying they had discussed issues ranging from counter-terrorism to human rights.

Trump’s meeting with Sisi — the first time the Republican presidential candidate has met a leader from the Muslim world — appeared to be a response to his opponent’s program.

The former reality TV star, who has previously called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States, spoke with Sisi at New York’s La Guardia airport, after flying in from Florida.

Trump told Sisi — who has been much-criticised by rights groups for his intolerance of dissent — that “under a Trump administration, the United States of America will be a loyal friend, not simply an ally, that Egypt can count on.”

Trump has called for “extreme vetting” of refugees entering the United States along with a ban on people from “terrorist nations.”

But he also told Sisi about “his high regard for peace-loving Muslims,” according to a statement released by his campaign.

In an interview with Fox television earlier on Monday, Trump alluded to the impending visit, saying that meetings with other foreign leaders were also on his agenda.

“I don’t want to comment specifically on who but a couple of people are coming over. I’ve already met with a couple,” he said.

As well as a sit-down with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Clinton also met Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko, stressing that the US would help Kiev “in the face of Russian aggression” — a dig at Trump, who has repeatedly praised President Vladimir Putin.

Related Stories
Clinton, back on trail, looks to break Trump momentum 16.9.2016
Obama says Trump not qualified to be president 8.9.2016
Mexican finance minister resigns amid Trump scandal 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison
National

Gayton McKenzie: I’m devastated, Mandoza conquered prison

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.