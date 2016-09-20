Former captains want players to respect Chiefs jersey

This comes amid other calls from Chiefs supporters for the club management to fire coach Steve Komphela following a poor start to the season.

Amakhosi have failed to get a win in their two opening league matches.

The two former Amakhosi captains, however, don’t believe Komphela is the only one to blame for Chiefs’ woes this season.

“I was watching the players’ body language after the midweek game (against Platinum Stars), they didn’t look like they cared much about what’s happening at the club. They didn’t look like they respect the jersey. Even in the game, there were two or three players who look like they were trying hard to win it,” Tovey told the SuperSport show, Extra Time.

Tovey’s words were echoed by Tau, who said: “As a player, you need to ask yourself what is it that you want to achieve at Chiefs. You don’t want to go down as one of the worst generations to don the Chiefs jersey.”

“They need to catch a wakeup call as soon as they realise why they are there at Chiefs. There’s so much expectations and pressure. They have to deliver. You are accountable to the chairman, the fans and the sponsors, but are you live up to these expectations, but if the answer is no then that means you must find solutions.

“Everybody needs to take responsibility instead of one or two players have to carry them as Neil has already alluded to,” concluded Tau.

Chiefs’ next game is against Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Wednesday night.