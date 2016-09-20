Twenty-five injured after delivery vehicle rolls on N1

A light delivery vehicle lost control and overturned on the N1 North after William Nicol Drive in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, injuring 25 people, this morning, September 20.

Emer-G-Med paramedics attended the scene shortly before 7am.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Max Cohen said: “Paramedics immediately set into action and set up a triage area, where the injured patients were assessed and treated on the scene. Once stabilised, the 25 patients, who sustained minor to moderate injuries, where transported to various nearby medical facilities for further care.”

Cohen said 22 of the patients were transported by Emer-G-Med.

“The exact cause of the collision is unclear and was investigated by local traffic authorities,” he said.

25 workers injured after light delivery vehicle rolls on the N1S before Malibongwe Drive. https://t.co/OvlhGopg2c pic.twitter.com/IuV9mzRXyw — EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) September 20, 2016

– Caxton News Service