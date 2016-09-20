menu
National 20.9.2016 01:49 pm

Twenty-five injured after delivery vehicle rolls on N1

CNS reporter
There were 25 people injured when the vehicle lost control and rolled on the N1 highway. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

There were 25 people injured when the vehicle lost control and rolled on the N1 highway. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

The patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

A light delivery vehicle lost control and overturned on the N1 North after William Nicol Drive in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, injuring 25 people, this morning, September 20.

Emer-G-Med paramedics attended the scene shortly before 7am.

Emer-G-Med paramedics attend to the scene of the incident. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

Emer-G-Med paramedics attend to the scene of the incident. Picture: Emer-G-Med.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Max Cohen said: “Paramedics immediately set into action and set up a triage area, where the injured patients were assessed and treated on the scene. Once stabilised, the 25 patients, who sustained minor to moderate injuries, where transported to various nearby medical facilities for further care.”

Cohen said 22 of the patients were transported by Emer-G-Med.

“The exact cause of the collision is unclear and was investigated by local traffic authorities,” he said.

Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Sanco urges NPA to show respect for the rule of law 17.9.2016
35 people injured in N1 bus fire 16.9.2016
Jiba ‘devastated’ but verdict not end of her career – lawyer 16.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.