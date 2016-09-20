I am disappointed – Roger De Sá

The Urban Warriors are still in search of their first win this season, as they drew their opening game away to Baroka FC, and recently lost 2-1 at home to an on-form Orlando Pirates.

“Initially we thought a point away to Baroka FC is not bad, but then the performance that we gave against Orlando Pirates … I think we deserved a bit more than that, so I am obviously disappointed in that,” he said.

“My thoughts on the start, I look back, and I see the performances that we have given and the games we have played – I honestly feel that we dropped five points, and that is the disappointing point,” he added.

The Mother City-based side welcome rock-bottom Polokwane City at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday evening, and kick off is at 7.30pm.