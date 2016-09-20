menu
Local News 20.9.2016 02:03 pm

I am disappointed – Roger De Sá

Michaelson Gumede
Roger De Sa, coach of Ajax Cape Town Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ajax Cape Town coach Roger De Sá says he is not happy with his team’s start to the season.

The Urban Warriors are still in search of their first win this season, as they drew their opening game away to Baroka FC, and recently lost 2-1 at home to an on-form Orlando Pirates.

“Initially we thought a point away to Baroka FC is not bad, but then the performance that we gave against Orlando Pirates … I think we deserved a bit more than that, so I am obviously disappointed in that,” he said.

“My thoughts on the start, I look back, and I see the performances that we have given and the games we have played – I honestly feel that we dropped five points, and that is the disappointing point,” he added.

The Mother City-based side welcome rock-bottom Polokwane City at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday evening, and kick off is at 7.30pm.

