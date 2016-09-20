Woman busts boyfriend ‘raping dog’

A 56-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught ‘raping’ a dog in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Constable Reneilwe Makwalo said the man was apparently caught in the act by his girlfriend.

‘I slept with him the night before. I woke up with him. We made love twice. He seemed satisfied. He bathed and went to work. Later when he returned, he decided to sleep with a dog.’

A woman known as Kathrine Shikwambane, 65, returned to her Block H home at about 1am on Sunday to find her boyfriend busy raping the dog, Rekord North reported.

“The man was arrested on Monday afternoon after the woman came to the police station the next day to report a case of bestiality,” said Makwalo.

Shikwambane told Rekord she was shocked to find her boyfriend raping the dog “considering she made love to him twice that same day”.

She said he had tied the dog with a chain during the incident.

“The dog stood quietly while he was helping himself.”

The woman contacted the SPCA to ask it to come and help.

“We [SPCA] went to the address, the dog was in pain, and there were signs that it was sexually assaulted. We took the dog to the doctor for medical treatment, and it is [now] in the care of the SPCA,” said SPCA inspector Mishack Matlou.

Matlou appealed to dog owners to sterilise and neutralise their dogs to protect them from being raped.

The man was expected in the Soshanguve Magistrates’ Court to face a charge of bestiality.

This comes less than a month after criminal charges of animal cruelty were laid against three boys alleged to have raped a dog in Hebron, north of Pretoria.

SPCA spokesperson Michael Motloung said the three asked the owner of the dog to allow them to go hunting with the animal. This was apparently when the crime was committed.

– Caxton News Service