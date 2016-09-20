menu
Local News 20.9.2016 02:01 pm

Tinkler looking to exploit Pirates defence 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Eric Tinkler, coach of Cape Town City FC during the Cape Town City FC pre-season training session at Green Point, Cape Town on July 6, 2016 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler believes his side can exploit Orlando Pirates defensive frailties.

Tinkler will face his former side in his return to the Orlando Stadium after coaching the Soweto giants for 18 months.

“Right now‚ we’ve all seen Tendai Ndoro. He is always a threat. The goal he scored against Ajax (shows) he’s the type of player that if you give a lot of space‚ he will hurt you,” Tinkler was quoted as saying on TMG Digital..

“I think they have made a number of very good signings. (Abbubaker) Mobara. I like this boy (Bernard) Morrison.

“But I think they are certain weaknesses from what I’ve seen‚ especially defensively.

“But they are always a talented team. They are always going to be a threat especially when their tails are up,”

“We are going there for a win. But we got to plan and prepare properly,” he added.

City recorded a victory in their opening game against Polokwane City before stumbling to a defeat in the second game against Golden Arrows in Durban.

 

