Ranger injured during elephant relocation

A game ranger was injured while loading a darted elephant into a container during a relocation process at a private game reserve in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, earlier today.

ER24 paramedics were alerted to the incident by the emergency staff at Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg, Ladysmith Gazette reported.

Mediclinic staff and paramedics immediately began preparations to receive the ranger, who was being flown in by a private helicopter.

Having landed, paramedics immediately rushed him into casualty.

Clinic staff assessed the man and were relieved to find he had sustained only moderate injuries to his legs and chest.

– Caxton News Service