National 20.9.2016 03:36 pm

Seven arrested for gun possession in PTA

CNS Reporter
Seven men were arrested for suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearms in Sunnyside on Monday afternoon.

The men were stopped by Sunnyside police after a tip-off from a resident.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the men were found with two unlicensed handguns, ammunition and a number of electronic gadgets.

The men were travelling in a black Toyota Corolla when they were stopped by Sunnyside police after a tip-off from a resident.

“The suspects are between the ages of 22 and 33,” said Mavimbela.

Police confirmed that one of the handguns had allegedly been stolen during a home burglary in Brackensdown, Johannesburg, last December.

“The other handgun’s serial number was filed off,” said Mavimbela.

Mavimbela said the possibility of the men being linked to other crimes in the area could not be ruled out.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court soon for possession of unlicensed ammunition and suspected stolen property.

– Caxton News Service

