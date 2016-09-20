menu
Uncategorized 20.9.2016 04:11 pm

Five dead in Libya military helicopter crash

AFP

A military helicopter crashed in eastern Libya on Tuesday, killing five people including officers loyal to authorities that have refused to cede power to a unity government, parliament said.

It was not immediately clear why the aircraft came down.
The victims included General Idris Yunis al-Dressi, chief of staff for Aguila Saleh, speaker of the internationally recognised parliament based in Tobruk in eastern Libya.
His son Ahmed Idris al-Dressi, who worked in the parliament, was also killed along with two air force colonels and one lieutenant.
The four officers belonged to the forces under the command of military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who has refused to get behind a UN-backed unity government and supports the parallel authority based in eastern Libya near the border with Egypt aligned with the Tobruk parliament.
According to a statement posted on parliament’s website, the helicopter was returning from an official visit to Ras Lanuf, a key oil export terminal.
Last week, forces led by Haftar seized Ras Lanuf and three other ports in the so-called “oil crescent”.
They later handed them over to the National Oil Corporation.
On Sunday fighters loyal to the unity government launched an attack aimed at retaking two of the ports but were repelled.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

readers' choice

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe
National

SACP youth wing is the same as the DA – Maphatsoe

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob
National

‘Dishonest’ Zuma has done lots of ‘dirty things’ – Justice Yacoob

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.