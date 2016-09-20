menu
New York bombing suspect ‘critical but stable’

AFP
LINDEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 19: Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) work at the site where Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted in connection to Saturday night's bombing in Manhattan, was arrested after a shootout with police, September 19, 2016 in Linden, New Jersey. On Monday morning, law enforcement released a photograph of 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami, who they are seeking in connection to the attack. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

The suspect held on suspicion of carrying out weekend bomb attacks in New York and New Jersey is in critical but stable condition in a hospital, police said Tuesday.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was wounded in a shootout Monday with police in Linden, New Jersey, just four hours after the FBI released his mugshot and sent text message alerts to millions of people.

“Critical but stable,” New York police commissioner James O’Neill told CBS News when asked if the suspect would likely survive.

Rahami was shot multiple times and underwent surgery on Monday, the local prosecutor said. He has been charged on five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two unlawful weapons counts.

Police are still investigating the motives behind Saturday’s bombings in the New York neighborhood of Chelsea, which injured 29 people, and a pipe blast at a US Marine Corps race on the Jersey shore.

Officials say that Rahami travelled “extensively” to Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent years, but have not yet found evidence linking him to militant groups such as the Islamic State or the Taliban.

