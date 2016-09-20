Mark Zinde cannot be trusted to be granted bail – state

The Brits Magistrates’ Court has on Tuesday heard that Mark Warona Zinde, accused of killing his television personality mother Hope Zinde cannot be trusted to be released on bail.

State prosecutor Advocate Hanna Conradie said Zinde may evade his trial if granted bail.

“The applicant has no fixed address or assets, he is not employed, he has no children and cannot be trusted that he will stand his trial at the high court,” he told the court.

Conradie said the state had a strong case against Zinde.

He dismissed the defence’s assertion that Zinde would stay with his father, who is a medical doctor at his plot south of Johannesburg, if granted bail.

Defence lawyer Francois Joubert argued he was a suitable candidate to be granted bail, as he was not a flight risk.

“The applicant is not a violent person, he is not a threat to the public or himself. He has no intention to flee. He had his family who cannot allow him to flee. In fact his grandmother, aunt and uncle as well as his father are in court today.”

He told the court it was in the interests of justice to grant Zinde bail so he could appoint a psychiatrist to evaluate his mental state.

The defence was opposing a psychiatric report from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, which found that Zinde was fit to stand trial.

But Conradie argued that a psychiatrist could visit Zinde while he was in custody. He said Zinde could pose a danger to two children and two women who resided with his father.

“The father is a doctor, we do not know whether he practices from home or has to go out to hospital to see patients. He cannot look after the applicant on a full time basis … already there are four vulnerable people [two girls and two women] who could be in danger should the applicant be released on bail and stay with his father.”

Warrant Officer Audrey Motsepe, who is investigating the case, told the court that towels, dried blood and a bucket of clean water were found at Hope Zinde’s house on June 11.

He said Zinde pointed out the crime scene and also took the police to the car his mother’s body was hidden in.

He told the court she had a head injury suspected to have been caused by a weight, which was found at the scene. The weight had been taken for forensic analysis.

Zinde, 23, is accused of murdering his mother Hope Zinde, 50, former SABC board member, journalist and television news anchor at their home in Pecanwood Estate, situated on the banks of the Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits.

In his affidavit, read out in court, Zinde said he opted for the right to remain silent, and intends pleading not guilty when his trial resumes.

Magistrate Moses Maswanganyi was expected to make a ruling on the bail application later on Tuesday afternoon.

-African News Agency (ANA)