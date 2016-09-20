menu
National 20.9.2016 03:57 pm

ANC leagues ‘reckless’ on succession debate

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Cosatu President Sidumo Dlamini. Picture: Michel Bega

FILE PICTURE: Cosatu President Sidumo Dlamini. Picture: Michel Bega

Cosatu’s president urged ANC structures and the tripartite alliance to end public spats.

The youth and women’s leagues of the ANC were on Tuesday accused by Cosatu of being “reckless” in their premature pronouncement on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma as party leader.

“By being cautious does not mean we are weak. We took a decision within the ANC that the succession debate was premature, and would take the ANC’s focus away from the elections … but the leagues ignored that,” Cosatu secretary Bheki Ntshantshali told reporters after its central executive committee meeting.

“The (ANC) youth league and the (ANC) women’s league, and even the MKMVA [uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association], have been reckless. The youth league has been in hibernation for some time and then woke up … defying the decisions of the national executive committee (NEC).”

ANCYL has reportedly pronounced it did not see anything wrong with Zuma contesting elections for a third term. The party had instructed its structures to cease from throwing names around until the debate was officially open.

The women’s league had meanwhile indicated it would support a woman candidate for the ANC presidency as African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s name was punted as her ex-husband’s successor.

The country’s largest trade union movement has reportedly decided to back Zuma’s incumbent deputy Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the ANC into the national general elections in 2019.

Ntshalintshali said Cosatu was not done with discussions and consultations within its affiliates, and would make its decision known when the process was complete.

The leagues can be forgiven for not being familiar with the processes of the ANC, he said.

“We are not in a position to judge them … the public can decide whether they want to listen carefully on their pronouncements. We have to pardon them if they do not know the policies and traditions of the ANC, or maybe they were not there in the last 20 years and do not know how the ANC successive debate is handled.”

Cosatu president Sidumo Dlamini urged ANC structures and the tripartite alliance to end public spats.

“It is important so that we can project to the public our ability to be united. It is our intention to help the ANC in becoming united again, we are also being careful in making sure that this succession debate does not divide Cosatu.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
UPDATE: Chaos ensues at Wits as students disrupt classes 20.9.2016
Zinde’s son granted R10k bail 20.9.2016
ANC welcomes no-fee increase for poor students 20.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?
National

Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery?

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi
Celebrities

Twitter blasts ‘abusive’ Euphonik and ‘snake’ Somizi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash
Phakaaathi

Chabalala doubtful for CT City clash

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?
Entertainment

Paul Walker’s character coming back for more ‘Furious’ movies?

readers' choice

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit
National

Msimanga brings back Tshwane’s anti-corruption unit

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’
National

ANC’s ‘Premier League to oust Mathabatha’

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL
National

Bring Malema back to ANC, we need him – ANCYL

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans
National

Mcebo Dlamini’s Mandoza remarks anger Zuma fans

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC
Columns

A warning from the Middle East for the ANC

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.