ANC welcomes no-fee increase for poor students

The ANC on Tuesday supported Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande’s announcement that university students with a household income of less than R600 000 a year would not experience a fee increase in 2017.

The ANC said it supported the announcement that all students from poor, working class and middle class families would not experience an increase in universities fees in the 2017 academic year and that government would pay for the fee adjustment.

The ruling party said the decision represented a significant step forward towards the progressive realisation of free education for the poor, in line with ANC policy positions and the Freedom Charter’s call that “higher education and technical training shall be opened to all by means of state allowances and scholarships awarded on the basis of merit”.

The ANC commended Nzimande for embarking on an elaborate consultative process on this matter and urged students and university management to desist from engaging in any negative and unlawful activities in institutions during this period.

“Government and universities will continue to seek a lasting solution through the presidential commission of inquiry into higher education and training with its stated intention to achieve a far-reaching reconstitution of the entire post-school education and training funding system,” the ANC said.

“As this work continues, the private sector cannot and should not be absolved from playing their role in developing the skills and competencies desperately needed by our economy.”

– African News Agency (ANA)