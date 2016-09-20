Zinde’s son granted R10k bail

Mark Warona Zinde, accused of killing his television personality mother, Hope Zinde, was granted R10 000 bail at the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

“There is no evidence that the applicant will endanger the safety of the public or any other person if granted bail … bail is fixed at an amount of R10 000,” Magistrate Moses Moswanganyi said.

He ordered Zinde to report to the De Deur Police Station every day and to hand over his passport to Warrant Officer Audrey Motsepe, who is investigating the case.

Zinde would only be exempt from reporting at the police station when he is admitted to a medical institution.

In his bail application, his lawyer Fracois Joubert said he needed to be granted bail so he could enlist the service of an independent psychiatrist to prepare for his trial.

The defence is disputing a psychiatric report from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, which found that he was fit to stand trial.

Zinde, 23, is accused of murdering his mother Hope Zinde, 50, former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board member, journalist and television news anchor at their home in Pecanwood Estate, situated on the banks of the Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits, in June.

He was referred to undergo psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria following his arrest in June.

The psychiatric report read in court on September 12 declared that he was fit to stand trial and was capable of understanding court proceedings. The report further stated he did not suffer any mental disorder when he allegedly killed his mother.

His case was postponed to November 22 for further investigation.

There was a sigh of relief from his family, his aunt shed tears of joy in court when bail was granted.

His grandmother told reporters outside court shedding tears, that she could not wait to cook a meal for him.

Zinde would stay with his father Dr Lebohang Manoto in the Vaal for the duration of his trial.

– African News Agency (ANA)