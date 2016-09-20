Thobejane: We need the league title

“This season, we need the league trophy, we need all these cups that we are going to play for,” said a confident Thobejane.

However, Baroka came from a 2-1 defeat to fellow Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Highlands Park in their opening game, and they drew one-all at home to Ajax Cape Town. Standing on Bakgaga’s way is Gavin Hunt’s on-form Students, but the Polokwane-based side’s mentor is unfazed by big teams coming their way, as he is still searching for a maiden win in the top flight.

“When I am playing these PSL teams, I do not even want to know who is playing, who is who. We play our own kind of football, our own style of play – football is not different, players are not different, that is why we believe that we are going to make it,” he said.

The two square-off at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, and kick off is at 7.30pm.