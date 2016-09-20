menu
Thobejane: We need the league title

Michaelson Gumede
Kgoloko Thobejane coach of Baroka FC. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane is confident ahead of Tuesday evening’s Absa Premiership clash against last season’s runners-up Bidvest Wits, and suggest that they are on course to win the league.

“This season, we need the league trophy, we need all these cups that we are going to play for,” said a confident Thobejane.

However, Baroka came from a 2-1 defeat to fellow Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Highlands Park in their opening game, and they drew one-all at home to Ajax Cape Town. Standing on Bakgaga’s way is Gavin Hunt’s on-form Students, but the Polokwane-based side’s mentor is unfazed by big teams coming their way, as he is still searching for a maiden win in the top flight.

“When I am playing these PSL teams, I do not even want to know who is playing, who is who. We play our own kind of football, our own style of play – football is not different, players are not different, that is why we believe that we are going to make it,” he said.

The two square-off at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, and kick off is at 7.30pm.

