Pitso: We should play 3-4-3 against Chippa

“I told Rhulani Mokoena and Manqoba Mngqithi that I think we need to play a 3-4-3 in this match, and said ‘ah coach, how can you come with new things in the semifinal’. I said no, when we needed the game against Mediema we played 3-4-3, when we needed the goal against AS Vita, we played a 3-4-3, so why don’t we play it now … maybe we should play 3-4-3 against Chippa,” he said.

Although Sundowns lost 2-1 to Zesco United, it took a tactical brilliance from Mosimane to put out a late fight which saw Khama Billiat get a vital away goal – Mosimane substituted left-back Tebogo Langerman for forward Anthony Laffor, and deployed winger Keagan Dolly at left-back.

He explains his move.

“When I entered the Premier Soccer League as a coach, I think I was about 34 years old. I remember I was the youngest coach, but this thing does not work anymore … you get wiser and do what you have to do. You look at life a little bit different.

“I have seen so many things, so if I have to make a tactical change and Langerman must go out and Dolly must play left-back. When you looking you say ‘he is crazy, what is he doing?’

“But I needed a goal, I needed three there (at the back). Keagan was not going inside the box, so I needed to put Percy [Tau], I needed to put Khama Billiat and Laffor, and try and get anything. And what is the shape? I do not know what the shape was – I said Sugar (Tiyani Mabunda) must play with Thabo Nthethe. Sometimes as coaches we like to try and sound intelligent, when it is not like that.

“Keagan was marking Jesse Were and nothing happened, and we scored … how nice, that is the beauty of football, no one must tell you ‘I am the master of this’ … sometimes it does not work out, sometimes it works out, but you must have a gut feeling and you must trust yourself, but you must not go crazy, you must see what is going on in the field before you come up it that decision.”